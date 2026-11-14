Wagner finished with 35 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 107-99 win over the Bucks.

Wagner delivered a sensational all-around performance, leading Orlando in scoring and assists while narrowly missing a triple-double. The versatile forward accounted for 25 of the Magic's 41 made field goals through his scoring and playmaking, highlighting his importance to the offense. Wagner continues to provide elite fantasy production across multiple categories, with Friday's outing showcasing his ability to contribute well beyond scoring.