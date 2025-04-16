Wagner registered 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In Game victory over Atlanta.

Wagner wasn't able to connect on any of his five three-point attempts, but he still made an impact by grabbing a game-high 13 boards. The 2021 first-rounder had a strong end to the regular season, having averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 33.3 minutes per game in his last 10 outings. Wagner and the Magic will have their hands full against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.