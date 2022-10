Wagner produced 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 30 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 win over Memphis.

Wagner crashed the boards early, hauling down six rebounds in the first period while playing 10 minutes. His scoring was evenly distributed throughout the game as he scored three or four points in each quarter. The 21-year-old recorded just two double-doubles in his rookie campaign but managed to do so Tuesday in his second preseason contest.