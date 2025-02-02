Wagner finished Saturday's 113-99 loss to the Jazz with 37 points (8-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 18-20 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes.

Wagner was the lone Magic starter to score in double digits Saturday, and he and Cole Anthony combined for 60 of Orlando's 99 points. Wagner wasn't the most efficient from the field, but he did most of his damage from the charity stripe, connecting on a career-high 18 free throws. In the five games since his return from a torn right oblique, Wagner has averaged 28.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 32.0 minutes per contest.