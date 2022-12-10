Wagner finished Friday's 113-109 win over the Raptors with 34 points (12-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes.

Wagner was a man on a mission in the win, roaring out of the gate, and ending with a career-high 34 points. Despite a few ups and downs this season, Wagner has basically been able to deliver exactly what managers had been hoping for. He is just outside the top 100 on the season but has elevated his production over the past week, clocking in as a top 65 asset.