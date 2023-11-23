Wagner closed with 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Nuggets.

The 22-year-old forward led Orlando in scoring on the night while setting a new season high in points, but he was one of three Magic players to hit for 20 or more. Wagner continues to add to his repertoire in his third NBA season, and through 15 games he's on pace for career highs in points (19.0), boards (5.3) and steals (1.3) despite a poor shooting start that's seen him post career lows from the floor (43.4 percent) and from beyond the arc (28.8 percent).