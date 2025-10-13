Wagner produced 17 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 preseason win over the Heat.

Wagner didn't need many minutes to lead the Magic in scoring, and he did so by regularly getting to the charity stripe, where he was perfect on the night. There wasn't much of a reason to get worked up over a sluggish start to the preseason for Wagner on Friday, but Sunday's solid performance was a welcome sight for many.