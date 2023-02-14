Wagner accumulated 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 100-91 victory over Chicago.

Wagner didn't offer a lot in terms of high-volume production but he was able to score efficiently, something that has proven difficult in recent times. After a strong start to the season, Wagner has regressed over the past few weeks. The All-Star break couldn't come soon enough for Wagner, who appears as though he could do with some much-needed rest. His role remains secure, so managers will be hoping he can use the time off to refocus just in time for the fantasy playoffs.