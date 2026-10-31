Wagner ended with 26 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 121-114 win over Toronto.

With Paolo Banchero (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (knee) sidelined, Wagner stepped up to lead the Magic to their second win of the year. The 25-year-old finished with a season high in scoring while falling short of a triple-double once again. Through five regular-season games in 2026-27, Wagner is now averaging 20.8 points and 1.0 steals over 34.6 minutes per contest. He's also posting career highs in rebounds (6.8) and assists (7.0), though he's shot a rough 18.5 percent from deep and is averaging 4.6 turnovers per game.