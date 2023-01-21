Wagner registered 30 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and nine assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 123-110 victory over the Pelicans.

Wagner took his place in the starting lineup despite coming into the game with an ankle injury, toweling up the Pelicans to the tune of 30 points. After a relatively slow start to the season, Wagner has been tremendous over the past month, putting up top-40 value in standard formats. He is contributing on both ends of the floor, while also facilitating the offense as a point-forward option.