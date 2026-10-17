Wagner exited Friday's 136-115 preseason win over the Heat with right shoulder soreness and did not return, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, head coach Sean Sweeney did not provide an update after the game, simply saying that Wagner would be "re-evaluated." For what it's worth, Wagner did return to the bench after getting ruled out for the remainder of the game, but for now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks.