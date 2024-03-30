Wagner finished with 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Clippers.

Wagner didn't have his best shooting performance and failed to drain a three-pointer for the fifth time over his last seven games. Still, at least he managed to extend his run of games with double-digit points to 11 appearances. He's averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in that stretch, solidifying his place as the Magic's second-best offensive alternative behind Paolo Banchero even if he's had a few ups and downs in that span.