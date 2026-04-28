Wagner (calf) didn't return to Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Detroit. He ended the night with 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four steals in 24 minutes.

The team reported during the second half that Wagner was questionable to return due to right calf soreness, and while he was spotted on the side trying to stay loose, he wasn't able to return. Jamal Cain provided a significant boost in Wagner's absence, adding eight points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Wagner is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, and he can be considered day-to-day leading up to Game 5 on Wednesday.