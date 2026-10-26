Wagner produced 23 points (9-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and three turnovers across 38 minutes in Sunday's 111-102 win over the Knicks.

Wagner went to work on the glass, pulling down a career-high 13 rebounds while notching his first double-double of the season. Paolo Banchero is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury, and Jalen Suggs exited Sunday's game with what appeared to be a significant knee injury. As a result, Wagner figures to be extremely busy on offense moving forward.