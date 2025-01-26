Wagner closed with 32 points (10-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 victory over the Pistons.

Wagner scored 25 of his 32 points during the fourth quarter, helping the Magic to a much-needed victory. In just his second game since returning from an oblique injury, Wagner's playing time was arguably just as encouraging as his performance. The fact he hit 30 minutes so quickly bodes well for his immediate future. Look for both Wagner and Paolo Banchero to ramp things up as Orlando looks to atone for what has been a lean couple of weeks.