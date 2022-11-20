Wagner provided 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-113 loss to the Pacers.

Wagner had a quiet first half offensively, scoring just six points on 3-of-6 shooting while adding three assists and two rebounds. The Magic forward led the charge in the second half, however, knocking down six of 11 shots for 23 points to give him a game-high 29 on the night, though Orlando would still go on to lose by one point. Wagner hit a season-high five threes in the contest, all of which came in the second half and he's now hit the 20-point mark in seven of his last 10 games.