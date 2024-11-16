Wagner recorded 31 points (10-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 98-86 victory over Philadelphia.
Wagner extended his streak of 20-plus points Friday, and he managed to reach 30 points for the second time in his last three games. It was his first double-double of the 2024-25 regular season and the 2021 first-round pick has taken on a larger role on offense while Paolo Banchero is rehabbing from a torn right oblique. Across the nine games that Banchero has been sidelined, Wagner has averaged 24.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals over 33.3 minutes per game.
