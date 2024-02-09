Wagner finished Thursday's 127-111 win over San Antonio with 34 points (13-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 28 minutes.

It was an efficient night for the third-year forward out of Michigan as he was productive across the box score in under 30 minutes of play. Wagner has scored 30-plus points in two of his last three appearances and is averaging 26.0 points per game in February.