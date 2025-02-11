Wagner finished Monday's 112-106 loss to the Hawks with 37 points (15-29 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes.

Wagner and Paolo Banchero (31) carried the scoring load for the Magic on Monday, but no other teammate scored in double digits in a close loss. Wagner has scored at least 30 points in five of 10 games since returning from a torn right oblique Jan. 23, and his scoring output is needed for a Magic team that entered Monday's game averaging a league-worst 104.0 points per game. Wagner and the Magic welcome in the Hornets on Wednesday.