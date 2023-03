Wagner (ankle) did not participate in Saturday's practice and will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Wagner picked up an ankle sprain in the second half of Thursday's game against the Knicks and did not return. He was held out of Saturday's practice due to the issue and is at risk of missing Sunday's meeting with Brooklyn. If he's unable to go, Caleb Houstan and Chuma Okeke could see expanded roles.