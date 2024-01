Wagner (ankle) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against Miami, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports

Wagner could end an eight-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but he'll go through pregame warm-ups before his status is officially determined. The 22-year-old was averaging career-best marks of 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.4 minutes across 34 appearances before suffering the injury.