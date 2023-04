Wagner (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wagner also drew a questionable tag prior to Friday's game and ended up playing through the issue. His status will presumably depend on how he his feeling closer to tip-off. Some combination of Caleb Houston, Chuma Okeke and Bol Bol would presumably take on his minutes if he ultimately has to sit out.