Wagner logged 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Friday's 114-97 victory over the Suns.

Wagner hit his first two shots of the game and was 4-of-6 from the field with eight points in the first half as the Magic jumped out to a 58-52 lead at the break. He struggled from the field to begin the second half, missing six of his first seven shots, though he still finished with nine points over the final two quarters, along with four rebounds and two assists. Wagner has now scored in double figures in all but one game this season but his three-point shooting leaves much to be desired, as he's shooting just 23.1 percent from beyond the arc.