Wagner chipped in 21 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 133-113 win over the Spurs.

The Magic had an excellent offensive outing -- although the Spurs are one of the worst defensive teams in the league -- and Wagner was a standout performer. He's been extremely consistent on the offensive side of the ball and has scored at least 20 points in six of his last 10 outings, averaging 21.7 points and shooting 45 percent from the field in that span.