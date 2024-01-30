Wagner finished with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 131-129 loss to Dallas.

After returning from an eight-game absence earlier this month, Wagner finally cleared the 20-point hurdle for the first time since stepping back into the hardwood. He was on a run of seven straight games with 24 or more points before suffering the injury against the Kings on Jan. 3, but since he has remained in a starting role, Wagner's numbers should eventually move closer to the figures he was posting before the injury. Either way, he's having a career-best season with averages of 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2023-24.