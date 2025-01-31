Wagner closed with 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wagner didn't have his best performance Thursday when it comes to his three-point shooting, but that was perhaps the lone area in which he faltered. The star forward is working his way back from an oblique injury that sidelined him for 20 games in a row between Dec. 8 and Jan. 21, but he hasn't shown any signs of rust after scoring at least 20 points in his four games since returning to action.