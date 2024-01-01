Wagner racked up 27 points (11-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

Wagner has been scoring the rock at will of late, and there's an argument to say he's been Orlando's first option on offense ahead of Paolo Banchero since he's been more consistent on a game-to-game basis. Wagner has scored 24 or more points in six straight appearances.