Wagner notched 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 115-88 win over New Orleans.

Wagner has been tasked with handling a bigger role on offense due to the absence of Paolo Banchero (oblique), and he's stepping up when called upon duty. Wagner has scored at least 22 points in his last three appearances, in which he's shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from three. Expect Wagner to remain the Magic's go-to player on offense as long as Banchero remains out, which should be a few more weeks in a best-case scenario.