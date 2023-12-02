Wagner racked up 31 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 130-125 victory over Washington.

Wagner led the Magic in scoring and carried Orlando to a harder-than-expected victory against a struggling Wizards team. Wagner has been on a roll of late and has scored at least 30 points in three straight contests while also reaching the 20-point plateau seven times across his last 11 appearances. Paolo Banchero opened the season as the Magic's primary scoring threat, but Wagner seems to be taking over that role of late given how good he's been.