Wagner (oblique) went through shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
Wagner hasn't played since Dec. 6 due to a torn right oblique but is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest. While it appears as though Wagner will likely be a game-time decision, his participation in practice is a good sign of his availability against Portland.
More News
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Could return next week•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Getting closer to return•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Not taking contact yet•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Suffers torn right oblique•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Hits for 30 again in Friday's loss•