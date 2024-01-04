Wagner left Wednesday's game and went to the locker room after sustaining what appears to be a right ankle injury, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Wagner limped back to the locker room after suffering the injury and it's unclear if he'll be able to return. While he's out, Caleb Houstan and Trevelin Queen are candidates to see more run.
