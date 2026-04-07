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section: | slug: magics-franz-wagner-good-to-go-for-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Magic's Franz Wagner: Good to go for Wednesday
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1 min read
Wagner is available for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Wagner is off the injury report after missing Monday's game against the Pistons for injury maintenance. Wagner is averaging a modest 19.1 minutes over his last three appearances.
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