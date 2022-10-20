Wagner provided 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Detroit.

Wagner hit his first two shots of the game before getting stuffed on a driving layup attempt by Jalen Duren and finishing the first quarter with six points on 3-of-4 shooting. He added another five points in the second, but also turned the ball over four times in the first half and five times in the game overall, which led the team. The Magic small forward did tie for the team lead in assists with rookie Paolo Banchero with three of them coming in the fourth quarter.