Wagner closed Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Clippers with 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 32 minutes.

Wendell Carter has had a rocky start, but Wagner's been very active in paint to provide rebound support. Wagner has also started out the season with a slightly higher three-point attempt rate, which could potentially give his future production a boost in his third season.