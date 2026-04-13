Wagner notched 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 113-108 loss to Boston.

Despite scoring at least 20 points for the second straight game, Wagner appeared to be limited down the stretch. He was seen with his head in his hands on the bench, seemingly bothered by an injury. He also received treatment on his knee, but was forced to close the game, given the situation. With Sunday's loss, Orlando will now travel to Philadelphia for the first play-in game, where the winner will advance to face the Celtics.