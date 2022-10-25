Wagner totaled 14 points (5-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-102 loss to New York.

Wagner was serviceable in the loss, something that can probably be said when referring to his season thus far. A solid mid-round target in most drafts, he has been unable to push forward as many had hoped. While he has been a little disappointing, there is no reason to panic. Where he sits right now should be considered his floor moving forward, meaning the only way is up.