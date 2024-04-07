Wagner limped to the locker room with what seemed to be a right ankle injury, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.
Wagner appeared to twist his ankle early in the third quarter and ended up heading to the locker room to get the injury checked out. While he's off the floor, Joe Ingles and Anthony Black could see more action. Wagner should be considered questionable to return.
More News
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Scores team-high 20 points•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Extends scoring run Friday•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Sniffs double-double in win•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Busy on defense Wednesday•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Leading scorer vs. Wizards•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Leads Orlando to victory Tuesday•