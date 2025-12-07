Wagner exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Wagner landed awkwardly after going up for a pass and was unable to put any weight on his left leg while being helped off the court. It appears unlikely the star forward will return, and if he's unable to do so, Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard and Noah Penda are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way.