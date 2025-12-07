Magic's Franz Wagner: Helped to locker room Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Wagner landed awkwardly after going up for a pass and was unable to put any weight on his left leg while being helped off the court. It appears unlikely the star forward will return, and if he's unable to do so, Tristan da Silva, Jett Howard and Noah Penda are candidates for increased playing time the rest of the way.
More News
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Won't return Sunday•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Scores game-high 32 points in win•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Team-high 25 points in loss•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Scores 21, grabs seven boards•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Pours in 37 points with seven dimes•
-
Magic's Franz Wagner: Strong production continues•