Wagner recorded 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 132-116 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Wagner delivered an efficient offensive performance, converting 70 percent of his field-goal attempts while finishing second on Orlando in scoring behind Paolo Banchero, who finished with 24 points. The forward also led all players with eight assists, committing just one turnover while helping the Magic control the contest from the opening stages. His two steals added to an impressive all-around showing, and his ability to contribute as both a scorer and facilitator should make him a valuable multi-category fantasy option heading into the regular season. He figures to be the Magic's No. 2 option on offense behind Banchero.