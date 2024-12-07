Wagner chipped in 30 points (10-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 102-94 loss to Philadelphia.
The fourth-year forward led all scorers on the night, but Wagner didn't get enough help from his teammates -- Jalen Suggs was the only other Orlando player to top 12 points. Wagner has scored 30-plus points in three straight games, and he's hit for at least 20 in nine straight contests, averaging 28.1 points, 6.8 assists, 5.7 boards, 2.1 threes, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks over the latter stretch.
