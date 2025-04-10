Wagner is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to right knee soreness.
Wagner could miss his first game since Jan. 21 due to right knee soreness. Due to all five of Orlando's typical starters being deemed questionable, Caleb Houstan, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac and Jett Howard are candidates to receive increased playing time if the starters are ultimately downgraded to out.
