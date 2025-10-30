Wagner is questionable for Thursday's game against Charlotte with a left heel contusion.

Wagner produced 22 points (6-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-116 loss to Detroit, but he walked away from that contest with an apparent heel injury. This is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Magic may opt to proceed with caution. If Wagner is unable to go, the Magic could turn to guys like Tristan da Silva, Jase Richardson or possibly Jonathan Isaac.