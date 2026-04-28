Wagner (calf) is questionable for Game 5 on Wednesday versus the Pistons, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Wagner has been diagnosed with a right calf strain in the aftermath of Monday's Game 4 win over Detroit, and his availability for Wednesday will hinge upon his response to treatment. It sounds like the star forward will be a true game-time decision for Game 5, as he could test out the injury during pregame warmups. If Wagner is unable to play, Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva would be in line for increased minutes.