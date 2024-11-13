Wagner supplied 32 points (14-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 114-89 win over Charlotte.

Wagner was the one player who needed to step up big time with Paolo Banchero (oblique) sidelined, and the German forward has delivered when called upon duty. This 32-point effort was a season-high mark for him, and this was also his fifth straight game with at least 20 points, a span in which he's averaging 26.4 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor.