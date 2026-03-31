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Wagner (ankle), who has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, is "progressing well," per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Wagner has participated in 5-on-5 scrimmages at practice, and head coach Jamahl Mosley said Tuesday that the star forward will be re-evaluated following treatment. Wagner appears to have a real chance to return from a high-grade ankle sprain Wednesday, when the Magic take on the Hawks in a key Eastern Conference matchup.

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