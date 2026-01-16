Wagner chipped in 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 win over the Grizzlies in Berlin.

Out since Dec. 9 due to an ankle injury, Wagner returned to action in his hometown and delivered a strong performance, as the nine boards tied his season high, while seeing something close to his normal workload. The 24-year-old forward was also in the lineup with his older brother for the first time in 2025-26, as Moritz Wagner made his return Sunday from a more than year-long absence due to a torn ACL.