Wagner contributed 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 loss to Detroit.

In a chaotic game marred by a bench-clearing fight and three ejections, including one to Wagner's brother Moritz, Franz wound up leading the Magic in scoring. The second-year forward has scored in double digits in 12 straight games, averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 boards, 2.6 assists and 2.0 threes over that stretch as Orlando's young core continues to gel around Paolo Banchero.