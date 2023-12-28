Wagner produced a game-high 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-92 loss to Philadelphia.

The third-year forward scored more than 20 points for the fourth straight game while pulling down at least five boards for the eighth straight contest. Wagner continues to improve, and through 12 games in December he's averaging 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, which would all be career highs over a full season.