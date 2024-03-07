Wagner ended with 28 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 win over the Wizards.

Wagner was 0-for-12 from three over his last four games, but he was able to find his shooting stroke Wednesday when he hit three shots from beyond the arc. He's averaging career highs across the board including points per game (20.3), but he has struggled from deep and is shooting 30.1 percent from three this season. Still, Wagner is averaging a solid 48.0 percent from the field this year and is a go-to option on offense for the Magic alongside All-Star Paolo Banchero.