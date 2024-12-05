Wagner notched 35 points (12-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 victory over the 76ers.

Wagner led all scorers with 35 points in Wednesday's tight win, continuing to shoulder the load on offense for the Magic in the extended absence of star forward Paolo Banchero (oblique). Over his last 18 games, Wagner is averaging a robust 25.3 points, 6.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.7 minutes per contest. The 23-year-old star forward should continue to operate as Orlando's go-to scoring threat and primary playmaker while Banchero remains off the court, and despite Wagner's surge in usage, his shooting efficiency hasn't taken much of a hit as some fantasy managers may have anticipated.